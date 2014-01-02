WPSD Local 6 Home - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Retiring circuit court judge Craig Clymer to still serve community

Updated:

Craig Clymer served as McCracken County Circuit court judge for the last 17 years.

More>>

Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US

Updated:

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.

More>>

New emojis coming to smartphones

Updated:

O-m-g.. There's a whole new way to express yourself.. Coming to your smartphone. Over 100 new ways, in fact. A fresh batch of emojis.

More>>

Top dog, Brynneth Pawltro, elected mayor of Kentucky town

Updated:

Being mayor is a ruff job but somebody has to do it. 

More>>

N. Carolina teen missing over a year found alive in Georgia

Updated:

The FBI says a North Carolina teenager who went missing more than a year ago has been found alive in Georgia, and a 31-year-old man faces charges.

More>>

Police: Kentucky corrections officer shot in home break-in

Updated:

Police say an off-duty Kentucky corrections officer is in stable condition after he was shot during an attempted break-in at his home.

More>>

Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance, and face some

Updated:

Tens of thousands of people waving rainbow flags lined streets for gay pride parades Sunday in coast-to-coast events

More>>

Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immigration

Updated:

Young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views of immigrants and immigration than their older counterparts

More>>

Water outage recently resolved in Aurora, KY

Updated:

A worker with Jonathon Creek Water District in Aurora, Kentucky tells us a water outage was recently resolved, and water should return to customers shortly.

More>>

Four people arrested on various drug charges

Updated:

Graves County sheriff's deputies arrested four people on various drug charges Saturday, June 24th.

More>>

Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul

Updated:

Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare."

More>>

An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years

Updated:

An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured.

More>>

Analysis shows slight advantage for GOP in Kentucky House districts

Updated:

A new analysis of election results by The Associated Press indicates Republicans could have benefited slightly during the 2016 election from the way Kentucky state House districts were drawn.

More>>

Church congregation holds prayer service after fire Video included

Updated:

     Under bright skies, a small congregation worshipped together. The First Church of God in downtown Hickman, Kentucky caught fire Friday,  burning up at least four Sunday school classrooms.

More>>

Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK let go!'

Updated:

Matthew Howard Sr. was just leaving a New York amusement park Saturday evening with his family when he heard someone screaming for help.

More>>

Local woman hit on moped says helmet saved her life Video included

Updated:

Brianna Harmon was driving home from work on her moped when a pick-up truck hit her from behind. A sheriff's deputy says the driver left the scene and was found three miles down the road with the moped entangled in the front of the truck.

More>>

Hooked on Science - Magnetic Money

Do you have a dollar bill? If so, you’re going to want to try this amazing science experiment. Our "Science Guy" Jason Lindsey and a kid scientist show us how our money is magnetic.

More>>

Lawyer: Race a factor in St. Louis cop being mistakenly shot

Updated:

An off-duty black St. Louis police officer's race factored into him being mistakenly shot by a white officer who didn't recognize him after a shootout with black suspects this week, the wounded officer's lawyer contends.

More>>

Philadelphia unveils a new LGBT flag

Updated:

The city of Philadelphia has unveiled a new LGBT flag meant to be a more inclusive reflection of gay pride, with a black and brown stripe added to the existing rainbow motif.

More>>

Over 120 people buried by massive southwest China landslide

Updated:

More than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China early Saturday, officials said.

More>>

UK finds 34 high-rise apartment buildings with unsafe siding

Updated:

Britain's fire-safety crisis expanded substantially Saturday as authorities said 34 high-rise apartment blocks across the country had cladding that failed fire safety tests.

More>>

Cindy causes minor flooding across South as rain continues

Updated:

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Cindy covered timberland and fields across the rural Deep South on Saturday, but the sun peeked out enough to offer hope that the worst was over.

More>>

State trooper helps foster newborn fawn

Updated:

A "fuzzy tail" out of North Carolina left a state trooper bonding with a baby deer.

More>>

The Latest: Mastiff named Martha wins world's ugliest dog

Updated:

A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.

More>>

Illinois could be 1st state with 'junk' credit due to budget

Updated:

Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.

More>>

Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'

This photo shows American college student Otto Warmbier being escorted by two North Korean military soldiers in February of 2016. This photo shows American college student Otto Warmbier being escorted by two North Korean military soldiers in February of 2016.
Updated:

The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."

More>>

Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment

Updated:

A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl

More>>

Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class

Updated:

A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class.

More>>

Collision sends motorcycle driver to the hospital

Updated:

McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies say blinding sun caused a crash on Husbands Road Friday night.

More>>

FOUND: Police search for missing man

Updated:

Have you seen 64-year-old Steven Martin? Carbondale Police Department says he was reported missing May 22 and last seen at his home on South Lewis Lane on May 20.

More>>

Johnston City, Illinois, plans for 1st fireworks show in nearly a decade Video included

Updated:

For the first time in nearly a decade, a local city will host a fireworks show. The catch is that the event is actually being held a week before July 4, and the city only had three weeks to plan it.

More>>

2 years after deadly crash, KSP Post 1 honors fallen trooper Eric Chrisman

Updated:

Friday marks the two year anniversary of the death of a Kentucky State Police Post 1 trooper in Livingston County. Trooper Eric Chrisman died in the line of duty in a car crash on U.S. 62.

More>>

No state charges for outgoing county leader Vicki Viniard Video included

Updated:

Ballard County Judge Executive Vicki Viniard will not face any state charges relating to her federal charges and trial set for August.

More>>

Gibson Electric: Power restored to most customers affected by outages

Updated:

UPDATE: Power has been restored to 1,091 people in South Fulton, Tennessee, Friday night after an outage, according to Gibson Electric. 

More>>

Heavy sand remains in Alexander County after weeks of flooding Video included

Updated:

After water has poured in for weeks from the Mississippi River through a levee breach, people in Alexander County are getting a look at the debris and damage left by the flood.

More>>

Kentucky governor seeks dismissal of right-to-work lawsuit

Updated:

Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.

More>>

1 woman killed, another injured in Graves County wreck

Updated:

A Paducah woman was killed and a Mayfield woman was hurt in a wreck involving two SUVs in Graves County Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.  

More>>

Ex-Vanderbilt football player convicted of rape

Updated:

A jury has convicted a former Vanderbilt University football player charged in the 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.  

More>>

Judge recuses himself from suit against Massac County leaders, school district Video included

Updated:

A judge recused himself in a local lawsuit on Friday in Massac County, Illinois. Chief Judge James Williamson says he knows too many people involved in the case.

More>>

Traffic back open on section of I-24 East in Marshall County after wreck

Updated:

UPDATE: Interstate 24 East is back open at the 28.8 mile marker in Marshall County Friday evening. It was blocked for a time by a wreck. 

More>>

Total solar eclipse advice: grocery shop as if preparing for ice storm Video included

Updated:

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesman Keith Todd says if you don't plan ahead, plan to wait in line.

More>>

I Am Local 6: Patience Renzulli No. 1 in nation for fundraising cancer research Video included

Updated:

Patience Renzulli is one of 38,000 people biking in the Great Cycle Challenge, helping raise money to fight childhood cancer.

More>>

Section of I-24 in Lyon County back open after semi wreck

Updated:

UPDATE: Traffic is back open on part of Interstate 24 that was blocked by a crash in Lyon County. 

More>>

Study shows yoga as effective as physical therapy Video included

Updated:

A study shows yoga is as effective as physical therapy for people with chronic lower back pain. Helise Brugger was not surprised by those results. She has multiple sclerosis.

More>>

3 Fort Campbell servicemen laid to rest

Updated:

Funeral services for three fallen Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Afghanistan were held this week.  

More>>

Wreck blocks traffic on I-24 East in McCracken County

Updated:

Both lanes of Interstate 24 East are blocked in McCracken County, just past the bridge connecting to Metropolis, Illinois, due to a wreck involving a car and a truck.

More>>

Funeral arrangements announced for Joe Ford Jr.

Updated:

Funeral arrangements have been announced for local basketball star Joe Ford Jr., who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64.  

More>>

Local hospital reports data breach

Updated:

Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) says they are dealing with a data breach.

More>>

Church to hold prayer service after Friday fire in Hickman

Updated:

Members of a local church are figuring out their next steps after their church building caught fire Friday.

More>>

UT announces lowest tuition hike in 30 years

Updated:

The University of Tennessee has announced the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years.

More>>

Embattled UofL Foundation fires former president's aide

Updated:

Amid financial turmoil highlighted in a recent external audit, the University of Louisville Foundation has fired a former president's chief of staff.      

More>>

Hickman, Kentucky, road blocked by church fire back open

Updated:

Crews are responding to a fire at the First Church of God. It is located on Main Street near Obion Creek.

More>>

Trump signs law to make VA more accountable for vets’ care

Updated:

President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law designed to make it easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees.

More>>

Teen recovers and gives back after crash

Hannah Croker Hannah Croker
Updated:

(NBC- WALB) One South Georgia teen is giving back to the hospital she says gave her new life and a new talent. With each brush stroke, Hannah Croker works toward a masterpiece. 

More>>

Three Kentucky residents killed in crash on trip to amusement park

Updated:

Police say a car hit a semi head-on.

More>>

Kind act spreads to 167 drivers at Indiana McDonald’s

Updated:

A customer’s act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald’s sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.

More>>

#1 killer of women often goes undiagnosed Video included

Updated:

(NBC News) Heart disease is the nation's number one killer of women, yet it often goes undiagnosed.

More>>

Forget darts this bar offers ax games Video included

Updated:

Drink beer while hurling axes at a target. Who wouldn't enjoy that?

More>>

Girl wants to see Minnie & Daisy at Disney World Video included

Updated:

A little girl from our area wants to go to Disney World so badly that she's asking Minnie Mouse for help!

More>>

Sharing the road: motorcycle training benefit Video included

Updated:

"Just because you've riding a long time doesn't mean you won't learn anything," said instructor Ricky Copeland.

More>>

Local 4th of July events

Updated:

We have started a list of 4th of July events happening in the Local 6 area.

More>>

Actor Johnny Depp asks about assassinating the president

Updated:

Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president.

More>>

Six things to know - 6/23/17

Updated:

Here are six things to know for today.

More>>

US officials to lift Yellowstone grizzly bear protections

Updated:

Protections that have been in place for more than 40 years for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area will be lifted this summer after U.S. government officials ruled Thursday that the population is no longer threatened.

More>>

Forever Home Friday - Icarus Video included

Updated:

You can help Icarus find his forever home.

More>>

North Korea denies torturing American detainee Otto Warmbier

This photo shows American college student Otto Warmbier being escorted by two North Korean military soldiers in February of 2016. This photo shows American college student Otto Warmbier being escorted by two North Korean military soldiers in February of 2016.
Updated:

North Korea has called itself the "biggest victim" in the death of an American student who was detained for more than a year and died days after being released in a coma.

More>>

Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell Tower blaze

Updated:

A refrigerator is believed to have sparked the fire at an apartment building in London that killed at least 79 people.

More>>

British schoolboys wear skirts in shorts ban protest

Updated:

It comes after their head teacher wouldn't relax the dress code banning shorts.

More>>

Kentucky State Fair looking for entries in 32 categories

Updated:

Officials are seeking entries to compete for cash and blue ribbons in the upcoming Kentucky State Fair.

More>>

Kids today: They don’t work summer jobs the way they used to

Updated:

Once a teenage rite of passage, the summer job is vanishing.

More>>

First meeting for Paducah's Big Brown Truck Pull

Updated:

Team Captains met for the first time for this year's Big Brown Truck Pull -- but there's still time for you to get in on the action.

More>>

Tuition increase approved at UTM

Updated:

It's going to cost a little extra to send your student to the University of Tennessee at Martin. 

More>>

California bans state-funded travel to Kentucky, other states

Updated:

California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Kentucky and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.

More>>

Google Jobs offers new tool to find work Video included

Updated:

This week, Google took the wraps off Google Jobs, and consumer tech reporter Jamey Tucker says it's the best and most thorough job search on the internet.

More>>

Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale paints over vandalized mural Video included

Updated:

It was a disappointing morning at the Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale when the club's mural was vandalized with foul language. But the kids there are working to replace that negativity with a positive experience. 

More>>

State warns Illinois residents about rabid animals

Updated:

Illinois residents are being warned to beware of rabid animals after more than two dozen rabid bats have been reported in the state this year.

More>>

Friend, former teammate of Joe Ford Jr. remember legendary athlete Video included

Updated:

Joe Ford Jr.'s impact on the court is unmatched, and so is his impact on fans and friends. A former teammate and another friend of Ford's shared their memories with Local 6's Blake Stevens.

More>>

Culvert closed on KY 301 in Graves County due to erosion

Updated:

Part of a state road in Graves County is closed until further notice because of erosion damage, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.  

More>>

I-24 back open after 5-car crash near Hopkinsville

Updated:

UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a five-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 p.m. 

More>>

Researchers test launch balloon ahead of August eclipse Video included

Updated:

Crews at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale filled Saluki Stadium Thursday to test out a research and video plan for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

More>>

Bevin administration files emergency abortion regulations

Updated:

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.  

More>>

Woman accused of promoting teen prostitution waives jury trial

Updated:

A jury will not hear on Monday the case against a southern Illinois woman accused of promoting the prostitution of a teen girl online.

More>>

Cindy puts damper on vacation plans for local families traveling Video included

Updated:

Caleb Spain is a student at Calloway County High School. Right now, he's in Panama City Beach, Florida.

More>>

Tropical Depression Cindy expected to raise water levels in Local 6 area Video included

Updated:

Tropical Depression Cindy may raise water levels in the Local 6 area.

More>>

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Form

  • Submit a News Tip

    Tell us your news tip.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks

Powered by Frankly