Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:02 PM EDT Updated: Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. More>>

New emojis coming to smartphones Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:51 PM EDT Updated: O-m-g.. There's a whole new way to express yourself.. Coming to your smartphone. Over 100 new ways, in fact. A fresh batch of emojis. More>>

N. Carolina teen missing over a year found alive in Georgia Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:24 PM EDT Updated: The FBI says a North Carolina teenager who went missing more than a year ago has been found alive in Georgia, and a 31-year-old man faces charges. More>>

Police: Kentucky corrections officer shot in home break-in Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:07 PM EDT Updated: Police say an off-duty Kentucky corrections officer is in stable condition after he was shot during an attempted break-in at his home. More>>

Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immigration Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:36 PM EDT Updated: Young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views of immigrants and immigration than their older counterparts More>>

Water outage recently resolved in Aurora, KY Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:47 PM EDT Updated: A worker with Jonathon Creek Water District in Aurora, Kentucky tells us a water outage was recently resolved, and water should return to customers shortly. More>>

Four people arrested on various drug charges Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:37 PM EDT Updated: Graves County sheriff's deputies arrested four people on various drug charges Saturday, June 24th. More>>

Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:34 PM EDT Updated: Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare." More>>

An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:33 PM EDT Updated: An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured. More>>

Analysis shows slight advantage for GOP in Kentucky House districts Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:30 PM EDT Updated: A new analysis of election results by The Associated Press indicates Republicans could have benefited slightly during the 2016 election from the way Kentucky state House districts were drawn. More>>

Church congregation holds prayer service after fire Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:21 PM EDT Updated: Under bright skies, a small congregation worshipped together. The First Church of God in downtown Hickman, Kentucky caught fire Friday, burning up at least four Sunday school classrooms. More>>

Local woman hit on moped says helmet saved her life Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:10 PM EDT Updated: Brianna Harmon was driving home from work on her moped when a pick-up truck hit her from behind. A sheriff's deputy says the driver left the scene and was found three miles down the road with the moped entangled in the front of the truck. More>>

Hooked on Science - Magnetic Money Do you have a dollar bill? If so, you’re going to want to try this amazing science experiment. Our "Science Guy" Jason Lindsey and a kid scientist show us how our money is magnetic. More>>

Lawyer: Race a factor in St. Louis cop being mistakenly shot Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:44 PM EDT Updated: An off-duty black St. Louis police officer's race factored into him being mistakenly shot by a white officer who didn't recognize him after a shootout with black suspects this week, the wounded officer's lawyer contends. More>>

Philadelphia unveils a new LGBT flag Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:33 PM EDT Updated: The city of Philadelphia has unveiled a new LGBT flag meant to be a more inclusive reflection of gay pride, with a black and brown stripe added to the existing rainbow motif. More>>

Over 120 people buried by massive southwest China landslide Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:16 PM EDT Updated: More than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China early Saturday, officials said. More>>

UK finds 34 high-rise apartment buildings with unsafe siding Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:57 PM EDT Updated: Britain's fire-safety crisis expanded substantially Saturday as authorities said 34 high-rise apartment blocks across the country had cladding that failed fire safety tests. More>>

Cindy causes minor flooding across South as rain continues Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:10 PM EDT Updated: Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Cindy covered timberland and fields across the rural Deep South on Saturday, but the sun peeked out enough to offer hope that the worst was over. More>>

State trooper helps foster newborn fawn Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:54 PM EDT Updated: A "fuzzy tail" out of North Carolina left a state trooper bonding with a baby deer. More>>

Illinois could be 1st state with 'junk' credit due to budget Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:40 PM EDT Updated: Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come. More>>

Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved' This photo shows American college student Otto Warmbier being escorted by two North Korean military soldiers in February of 2016. Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:37 PM EDT Updated: The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved." More>>

Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:34 PM EDT Updated: A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl More>>

Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:26 PM EDT Updated: A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class. More>>

Collision sends motorcycle driver to the hospital Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:21 PM EDT Updated: McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies say blinding sun caused a crash on Husbands Road Friday night. More>>

FOUND: Police search for missing man Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:10 PM EDT Updated: Have you seen 64-year-old Steven Martin? Carbondale Police Department says he was reported missing May 22 and last seen at his home on South Lewis Lane on May 20. More>>

Johnston City, Illinois, plans for 1st fireworks show in nearly a decade Friday, June 23, 2017 11:50 PM EDT Updated: For the first time in nearly a decade, a local city will host a fireworks show. The catch is that the event is actually being held a week before July 4, and the city only had three weeks to plan it. More>>

2 years after deadly crash, KSP Post 1 honors fallen trooper Eric Chrisman Friday, June 23, 2017 11:27 PM EDT Updated: Friday marks the two year anniversary of the death of a Kentucky State Police Post 1 trooper in Livingston County. Trooper Eric Chrisman died in the line of duty in a car crash on U.S. 62. More>>

No state charges for outgoing county leader Vicki Viniard Friday, June 23, 2017 11:01 PM EDT Updated: Ballard County Judge Executive Vicki Viniard will not face any state charges relating to her federal charges and trial set for August. More>>

Heavy sand remains in Alexander County after weeks of flooding Friday, June 23, 2017 10:43 PM EDT Updated: After water has poured in for weeks from the Mississippi River through a levee breach, people in Alexander County are getting a look at the debris and damage left by the flood. More>>

Kentucky governor seeks dismissal of right-to-work lawsuit Friday, June 23, 2017 10:22 PM EDT Updated: Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces. More>>

1 woman killed, another injured in Graves County wreck Friday, June 23, 2017 10:01 PM EDT Updated: A Paducah woman was killed and a Mayfield woman was hurt in a wreck involving two SUVs in Graves County Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office. More>>

Ex-Vanderbilt football player convicted of rape Friday, June 23, 2017 9:35 PM EDT Updated: A jury has convicted a former Vanderbilt University football player charged in the 2013 rape of an unconscious female student. More>>

Judge recuses himself from suit against Massac County leaders, school district Friday, June 23, 2017 7:28 PM EDT Updated: A judge recused himself in a local lawsuit on Friday in Massac County, Illinois. Chief Judge James Williamson says he knows too many people involved in the case. More>>

Study shows yoga as effective as physical therapy Friday, June 23, 2017 6:08 PM EDT Updated: A study shows yoga is as effective as physical therapy for people with chronic lower back pain. Helise Brugger was not surprised by those results. She has multiple sclerosis. More>>

3 Fort Campbell servicemen laid to rest Friday, June 23, 2017 5:53 PM EDT Updated: Funeral services for three fallen Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Afghanistan were held this week. More>>

Wreck blocks traffic on I-24 East in McCracken County Friday, June 23, 2017 5:04 PM EDT Updated: Both lanes of Interstate 24 East are blocked in McCracken County, just past the bridge connecting to Metropolis, Illinois, due to a wreck involving a car and a truck. More>>

Funeral arrangements announced for Joe Ford Jr. Friday, June 23, 2017 4:42 PM EDT Updated: Funeral arrangements have been announced for local basketball star Joe Ford Jr., who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64. More>>

Local hospital reports data breach Friday, June 23, 2017 4:28 PM EDT Updated: Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) says they are dealing with a data breach. More>>

Church to hold prayer service after Friday fire in Hickman Friday, June 23, 2017 4:23 PM EDT Updated: Members of a local church are figuring out their next steps after their church building caught fire Friday. More>>

UT announces lowest tuition hike in 30 years Friday, June 23, 2017 4:23 PM EDT Updated: The University of Tennessee has announced the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years. More>>

Embattled UofL Foundation fires former president's aide Friday, June 23, 2017 4:21 PM EDT Updated: Amid financial turmoil highlighted in a recent external audit, the University of Louisville Foundation has fired a former president's chief of staff. More>>

Hickman, Kentucky, road blocked by church fire back open Friday, June 23, 2017 4:13 PM EDT Updated: Crews are responding to a fire at the First Church of God. It is located on Main Street near Obion Creek. More>>

Trump signs law to make VA more accountable for vets’ care Friday, June 23, 2017 2:43 PM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law designed to make it easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees. More>>

Teen recovers and gives back after crash Hannah Croker Friday, June 23, 2017 2:10 PM EDT Updated: (NBC- WALB) One South Georgia teen is giving back to the hospital she says gave her new life and a new talent. With each brush stroke, Hannah Croker works toward a masterpiece. More>>

Kind act spreads to 167 drivers at Indiana McDonald’s Friday, June 23, 2017 1:25 PM EDT Updated: A customer’s act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald’s sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line. More>>

#1 killer of women often goes undiagnosed Friday, June 23, 2017 12:11 PM EDT Updated: (NBC News) Heart disease is the nation's number one killer of women, yet it often goes undiagnosed. More>>

Girl wants to see Minnie & Daisy at Disney World Friday, June 23, 2017 11:23 AM EDT Updated: A little girl from our area wants to go to Disney World so badly that she's asking Minnie Mouse for help! More>>

Sharing the road: motorcycle training benefit Friday, June 23, 2017 10:29 AM EDT Updated: "Just because you've riding a long time doesn't mean you won't learn anything," said instructor Ricky Copeland. More>>

Local 4th of July events Friday, June 23, 2017 10:02 AM EDT Updated: We have started a list of 4th of July events happening in the Local 6 area. More>>

Actor Johnny Depp asks about assassinating the president Friday, June 23, 2017 9:14 AM EDT Updated: Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. More>>

US officials to lift Yellowstone grizzly bear protections Friday, June 23, 2017 8:54 AM EDT Updated: Protections that have been in place for more than 40 years for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area will be lifted this summer after U.S. government officials ruled Thursday that the population is no longer threatened. More>>

North Korea denies torturing American detainee Otto Warmbier This photo shows American college student Otto Warmbier being escorted by two North Korean military soldiers in February of 2016. Friday, June 23, 2017 7:49 AM EDT Updated: North Korea has called itself the "biggest victim" in the death of an American student who was detained for more than a year and died days after being released in a coma. More>>

Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell Tower blaze Friday, June 23, 2017 7:47 AM EDT Updated: A refrigerator is believed to have sparked the fire at an apartment building in London that killed at least 79 people. More>>

Kentucky State Fair looking for entries in 32 categories Friday, June 23, 2017 7:03 AM EDT Updated: Officials are seeking entries to compete for cash and blue ribbons in the upcoming Kentucky State Fair. More>>

First meeting for Paducah's Big Brown Truck Pull Friday, June 23, 2017 6:05 AM EDT Updated: Team Captains met for the first time for this year's Big Brown Truck Pull -- but there's still time for you to get in on the action. More>>

Tuition increase approved at UTM Friday, June 23, 2017 12:07 AM EDT Updated: It's going to cost a little extra to send your student to the University of Tennessee at Martin. More>>

California bans state-funded travel to Kentucky, other states Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:49 PM EDT Updated: California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Kentucky and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year. More>>

Google Jobs offers new tool to find work Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:47 PM EDT Updated: This week, Google took the wraps off Google Jobs, and consumer tech reporter Jamey Tucker says it's the best and most thorough job search on the internet. More>>

Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale paints over vandalized mural Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:30 PM EDT Updated: It was a disappointing morning at the Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale when the club's mural was vandalized with foul language. But the kids there are working to replace that negativity with a positive experience. More>>

State warns Illinois residents about rabid animals Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:53 PM EDT Updated: Illinois residents are being warned to beware of rabid animals after more than two dozen rabid bats have been reported in the state this year. More>>

Friend, former teammate of Joe Ford Jr. remember legendary athlete Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:31 PM EDT Updated: Joe Ford Jr.'s impact on the court is unmatched, and so is his impact on fans and friends. A former teammate and another friend of Ford's shared their memories with Local 6's Blake Stevens. More>>

Culvert closed on KY 301 in Graves County due to erosion Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:02 PM EDT Updated: Part of a state road in Graves County is closed until further notice because of erosion damage, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. More>>

I-24 back open after 5-car crash near Hopkinsville Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:46 PM EDT Updated: UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a five-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 p.m. More>>

Researchers test launch balloon ahead of August eclipse Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:38 PM EDT Updated: Crews at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale filled Saluki Stadium Thursday to test out a research and video plan for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21. More>>

Bevin administration files emergency abortion regulations Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:39 PM EDT Updated: Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down. More>>