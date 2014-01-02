Craig Clymer served as McCracken County Circuit court judge for the last 17 years.
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.
O-m-g.. There's a whole new way to express yourself.. Coming to your smartphone. Over 100 new ways, in fact. A fresh batch of emojis.
Being mayor is a ruff job but somebody has to do it.
The FBI says a North Carolina teenager who went missing more than a year ago has been found alive in Georgia, and a 31-year-old man faces charges.
Police say an off-duty Kentucky corrections officer is in stable condition after he was shot during an attempted break-in at his home.
Tens of thousands of people waving rainbow flags lined streets for gay pride parades Sunday in coast-to-coast events
Young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views of immigrants and immigration than their older counterparts
A worker with Jonathon Creek Water District in Aurora, Kentucky tells us a water outage was recently resolved, and water should return to customers shortly.
Graves County sheriff's deputies arrested four people on various drug charges Saturday, June 24th.
Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare."
An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured.
A new analysis of election results by The Associated Press indicates Republicans could have benefited slightly during the 2016 election from the way Kentucky state House districts were drawn.
Under bright skies, a small congregation worshipped together. The First Church of God in downtown Hickman, Kentucky caught fire Friday, burning up at least four Sunday school classrooms.
Matthew Howard Sr. was just leaving a New York amusement park Saturday evening with his family when he heard someone screaming for help.
Brianna Harmon was driving home from work on her moped when a pick-up truck hit her from behind. A sheriff's deputy says the driver left the scene and was found three miles down the road with the moped entangled in the front of the truck.
Do you have a dollar bill? If so, you’re going to want to try this amazing science experiment. Our "Science Guy" Jason Lindsey and a kid scientist show us how our money is magnetic.
An off-duty black St. Louis police officer's race factored into him being mistakenly shot by a white officer who didn't recognize him after a shootout with black suspects this week, the wounded officer's lawyer contends.
The city of Philadelphia has unveiled a new LGBT flag meant to be a more inclusive reflection of gay pride, with a black and brown stripe added to the existing rainbow motif.
More than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China early Saturday, officials said.
Britain's fire-safety crisis expanded substantially Saturday as authorities said 34 high-rise apartment blocks across the country had cladding that failed fire safety tests.
Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Cindy covered timberland and fields across the rural Deep South on Saturday, but the sun peeked out enough to offer hope that the worst was over.
A "fuzzy tail" out of North Carolina left a state trooper bonding with a baby deer.
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.
Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.
The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."
A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl
A professor in Tennessee has a solution for a student who missed class after she couldn't find someone to babysit her 3-year-old girl: Just bring the child to class.
McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies say blinding sun caused a crash on Husbands Road Friday night.
Have you seen 64-year-old Steven Martin? Carbondale Police Department says he was reported missing May 22 and last seen at his home on South Lewis Lane on May 20.
For the first time in nearly a decade, a local city will host a fireworks show. The catch is that the event is actually being held a week before July 4, and the city only had three weeks to plan it.
Friday marks the two year anniversary of the death of a Kentucky State Police Post 1 trooper in Livingston County. Trooper Eric Chrisman died in the line of duty in a car crash on U.S. 62.
Ballard County Judge Executive Vicki Viniard will not face any state charges relating to her federal charges and trial set for August.
UPDATE: Power has been restored to 1,091 people in South Fulton, Tennessee, Friday night after an outage, according to Gibson Electric.
After water has poured in for weeks from the Mississippi River through a levee breach, people in Alexander County are getting a look at the debris and damage left by the flood.
Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.
A Paducah woman was killed and a Mayfield woman was hurt in a wreck involving two SUVs in Graves County Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
A jury has convicted a former Vanderbilt University football player charged in the 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.
A judge recused himself in a local lawsuit on Friday in Massac County, Illinois. Chief Judge James Williamson says he knows too many people involved in the case.
UPDATE: Interstate 24 East is back open at the 28.8 mile marker in Marshall County Friday evening. It was blocked for a time by a wreck.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesman Keith Todd says if you don't plan ahead, plan to wait in line.
Patience Renzulli is one of 38,000 people biking in the Great Cycle Challenge, helping raise money to fight childhood cancer.
UPDATE: Traffic is back open on part of Interstate 24 that was blocked by a crash in Lyon County.
A study shows yoga is as effective as physical therapy for people with chronic lower back pain. Helise Brugger was not surprised by those results. She has multiple sclerosis.
Funeral services for three fallen Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Afghanistan were held this week.
Both lanes of Interstate 24 East are blocked in McCracken County, just past the bridge connecting to Metropolis, Illinois, due to a wreck involving a car and a truck.
Funeral arrangements have been announced for local basketball star Joe Ford Jr., who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64.
Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) says they are dealing with a data breach.
Members of a local church are figuring out their next steps after their church building caught fire Friday.
The University of Tennessee has announced the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years.
Amid financial turmoil highlighted in a recent external audit, the University of Louisville Foundation has fired a former president's chief of staff.
Crews are responding to a fire at the First Church of God. It is located on Main Street near Obion Creek.
President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law designed to make it easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees.
(NBC- WALB) One South Georgia teen is giving back to the hospital she says gave her new life and a new talent. With each brush stroke, Hannah Croker works toward a masterpiece.
Police say a car hit a semi head-on.
A customer’s act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald’s sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.
(NBC News) Heart disease is the nation's number one killer of women, yet it often goes undiagnosed.
Drink beer while hurling axes at a target. Who wouldn't enjoy that?
A little girl from our area wants to go to Disney World so badly that she's asking Minnie Mouse for help!
"Just because you've riding a long time doesn't mean you won't learn anything," said instructor Ricky Copeland.
We have started a list of 4th of July events happening in the Local 6 area.
Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president.
Here are six things to know for today.
Protections that have been in place for more than 40 years for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area will be lifted this summer after U.S. government officials ruled Thursday that the population is no longer threatened.
You can help Icarus find his forever home.
North Korea has called itself the "biggest victim" in the death of an American student who was detained for more than a year and died days after being released in a coma.
A refrigerator is believed to have sparked the fire at an apartment building in London that killed at least 79 people.
It comes after their head teacher wouldn't relax the dress code banning shorts.
Officials are seeking entries to compete for cash and blue ribbons in the upcoming Kentucky State Fair.
Once a teenage rite of passage, the summer job is vanishing.
Team Captains met for the first time for this year's Big Brown Truck Pull -- but there's still time for you to get in on the action.
It's going to cost a little extra to send your student to the University of Tennessee at Martin.
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Kentucky and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.
This week, Google took the wraps off Google Jobs, and consumer tech reporter Jamey Tucker says it's the best and most thorough job search on the internet.
It was a disappointing morning at the Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale when the club's mural was vandalized with foul language. But the kids there are working to replace that negativity with a positive experience.
Illinois residents are being warned to beware of rabid animals after more than two dozen rabid bats have been reported in the state this year.
Joe Ford Jr.'s impact on the court is unmatched, and so is his impact on fans and friends. A former teammate and another friend of Ford's shared their memories with Local 6's Blake Stevens.
Part of a state road in Graves County is closed until further notice because of erosion damage, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a five-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 p.m.
Crews at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale filled Saluki Stadium Thursday to test out a research and video plan for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.
Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.
A jury will not hear on Monday the case against a southern Illinois woman accused of promoting the prostitution of a teen girl online.
Caleb Spain is a student at Calloway County High School. Right now, he's in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Tropical Depression Cindy may raise water levels in the Local 6 area.
