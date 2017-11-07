Lincoln library asks for stories on Cubs-Cardinals rivalry

AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum in Illinois wants people to share their stories about baseball.

The library in Springfield has for several months been hosting a special exhibit about the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Now it’s asking people to share their own stories about the rivalry on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and share those stories with the hashtag #TheRivalry.

At the end of the month, the library will select one story about the Cubs and one about the Cardinals for special prizes.

The exhibit includes gear  – much of it on loan from the National Baseball Hall of Fame – once worn or used by such greats as Rogers Hornsby, Greg Maddux and Stan Musial.

Related Articles

 Drugstore pain pills as effective as opioids in ER patients Emergency rooms are where many patients are first introduced to powerful opioid painkillers, but what if doctors offered over-the-counter pills instea...
MISSING: 16-year-old Jordyn Smith Deputies say they believe that Jordan may be in the Ballard County area.
Move over, dodgeball: Schools pump up phys ed with choices The federal education law taking full effect this school year lists health and fitness among things like civics and science as elements of a well-roun...
Marshall County deputies looking for woman accused of shoplifting from Dollar General On November 6, a woman went into the Hardin Dollar General and allegedly shoplifted some items.

Top Stories