Now you have the chance to get rid of those old documents safely and securely without risking identity theft.



WPSD Local 6 will be hosting "Super Shredder Thursday" events at area locations throughout 2017.



Each Super Shredder is held from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Check back often to find out when we'll be in your area.

SUPER SHREDDER 2017 DATE SPONSOR LOCATION 4/13/2017 Signet Federal Credit Union 402 Charles Drive, Mayfield, KY 4/27/2017 Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union 4822 US Highway 62, Calvert City, KY 5/11/2017 SIU Credit Union 704 East 5th Street, Metropolis, IL 6/1/17 Walter's Pharmacy 604 South 12th Street, Murray, KY 7/13/2017 SIU Credit Union 2809 Outer Drive, Marion, IL 8/3/17 Fredonia Valley Bank 226 Commerce Street, Eddyville, KY 9/14/17 FNB Bank 101 East Broadway, Mayfield, KY 10/5/2017 CFSB Southside Paducah, KY 10/19/2017 SIU Credit Union 395 North Giant City Road, Carbondale, IL