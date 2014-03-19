Super Shredder - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Super Shredder

Now you have the chance to get rid of those old documents safely and securely without risking identity theft.

WPSD Local 6 will be hosting "Super Shredder Thursday" events at area locations throughout 2017.

Each Super Shredder is held from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Check back often to find out when we'll be in your area.

SUPER SHREDDER 2017

DATE

SPONSOR

LOCATION

4/13/2017

Signet Federal Credit Union

402 Charles Drive, Mayfield, KY

4/27/2017

Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union

4822 US Highway 62, Calvert City, KY

5/11/2017

SIU Credit Union

704 East 5th Street, Metropolis, IL

6/1/17 Walter's Pharmacy 604 South 12th Street, Murray, KY

7/13/2017 SIU Credit Union  2809 Outer Drive, Marion, IL 

8/3/17 Fredonia Valley Bank 226 Commerce Street, Eddyville, KY

9/14/17 FNB Bank 101 East Broadway, Mayfield, KY

10/5/2017

CFSB

Southside Paducah, KY

10/19/2017

SIU Credit Union

395 North Giant City Road, Carbondale, IL

