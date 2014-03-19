Now you have the chance to get rid of those old documents safely and securely without risking identity theft.
WPSD Local 6 will be hosting "Super Shredder Thursday" events at area locations throughout 2017.
Each Super Shredder is held from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Check back often to find out when we'll be in your area.
|
SUPER SHREDDER 2017
|
DATE
|
SPONSOR
|
LOCATION
|
4/13/2017
|
Signet Federal Credit Union
|
402 Charles Drive, Mayfield, KY
|
4/27/2017
|
Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union
|
4822 US Highway 62, Calvert City, KY
|
5/11/2017
|
SIU Credit Union
|
704 East 5th Street, Metropolis, IL
|6/1/17
|Walter's Pharmacy
|604 South 12th Street, Murray, KY
|7/13/2017
|SIU Credit Union
|2809 Outer Drive, Marion, IL
|8/3/17
|Fredonia Valley Bank
|226 Commerce Street, Eddyville, KY
|9/14/17
|FNB Bank
|101 East Broadway, Mayfield, KY
|
10/5/2017
|
CFSB
|
Southside Paducah, KY
|
10/19/2017
|
SIU Credit Union
|
395 North Giant City Road, Carbondale, IL
