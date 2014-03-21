Quality Home Improvements

THV Compozit specializes in quality home improvements. Our products vary from energy-efficient replacement windows, maintenance free vinyl siding, sliding patio doors, entry doors and gutter protection.

Our THV Compozit triple pane energy saving windows are ranked one of the better performing windows on the market. The composite window system is stronger than wood and insulates better while outperforming vinyl windows. They come in eight colors and three interior woodgrains.

Our vinyl siding comes in various styles and colors all the while adding curb appeal and added insulation to your home. With THV vinyl siding you won't need to worry about fading chipping or warping. Never paint your house again. Cleans up with a squirt of the water hose.

THV gutter protection will not only protect your foundation but will also help your landscaping from washing away. Gutter protection stops mosquito breeding. Stop the dangerous use ladders by having THV install quality gutter covers over your existing gutters or we can install new trim and gutters while we're at it.

The THV Compozit Entry Door System has a composite core wrapped in 20 gauge steel casing. The THV door system will give you added protection and secure you from higher energy bills. Our entry doors have an adjustable hinge system for that perfect fit. We have seven designer styles to choose from along with fifteen beautiful colors and various styles of hardware and accessories.

THV also manufactures the THV Compozit Patio Door System. Made from the same energy saving materials as our replacement window system along with triple pane glass. The patio doors have a roller system beyond compare. Just as our windows you can choose from various color and glass options.