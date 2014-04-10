Job Openings

SPORTS REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER:

WPSD-TV is looking to fill its sports reporter/photographer position with someone who is ready to immerse themselves in local sports. This is not a job for those that want to follow the ball. We want a sports journalist that will tell unique “people stories” that will connect on an emotional level. One year experience as a sports reporter/photographer required. Four-year related degree preferred.

Send resume and DVD/tape/link to: Dwayne Stice, WPSD-TV, P. O. Box 1197, Paducah, Kentucky 42002-1197 or e-mail dstice@wpsdlocal6.com.

WEEKEND NEWS PRODUCER:



The NBC affiliate in Paducah, Kentucky (82 DMA), requires a dynamic writer with solid news judgment who can become a leader in our newsroom. You must have a flair for production value, incorporating breaking news, live elements, social/interactive media platforms, and vibrant graphics to tell compelling news stories. Previous experience as a producer required.



Send resume and tape/DVD/link to: Dwayne Stice, WPSD-TV, P. O. Box 1197, Paducah, Kentucky 42002-1197 or e-mail dstice@wpsdlocal6.com.

NEWS PRODUCER:

PHOTOJOURNALIST:



We have an immediate opening on an award winning team for a part-time photojournalist. The successful candidate will shoot and edit news stories. Experience in a commercial television news department preferred. Editing skills are essential. Must be willing to work flexible hours including weekends. Four year related degree preferred. Must be personable and able to work without close supervision. Excellent driving record is a must.



Send resume and sample of work to: Dwayne Stice, WPSD-TV, P. O. Box 1197, Paducah, Kentucky 42002-1197 or e-mail dstice@wpsdlocal6.com.

INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES:



WPSD has periodic openings for student internships in various departments. The student must receive academic credit for the internship and have completed a minimum of 60 credit hours.



For more information, contact Dwayne Stice at dstice@wpsdlocal6.com.

Click here for the application.





WPSD-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or disability.

Any community organization that desires to be notified when a job opening occurs at WPSD Local 6 should contact Dwayne Stice at 270-415-1900 or e-mail dstice@wpsdlocal6.com.