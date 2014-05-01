Law Office of Donna Thornton-Green

For over 25 years, Donna Thornton-Green has devoted her career and law practice to representing the disabled, chronically ill and injured in securing governmental and private disability benefits. During her early years as a young lawyer, she worked for the Social Security Administration as a staff attorney for the Paducah Federal Hearing Office, where she gained invaluable insight in the law and how to effectively navigate the system. Since 1992, she has been in private practice serving the disabled in Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. She is well known for handling Social Security Disability and SSI claims at both the state and federal levels. She is also one of the few attorneys in the area to handle Long Term Disability and Kentucky Retirement Systems Disability claims. If you are sick or hurt and unable to maintain employment, she will consult with you free of charge, including reviewing your medical records, to assist you in deciding what benefits may be available and worth your effort to pursue. She does not charge a fee unless she is successful in securing you benefits.