Bryant Law Center - Personal Injury and Divorce - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Bryant Law Center - Personal Injury and Divorce

Posted: Updated:

THIS IS AN ADVERTISEMENT

Bryant Law Center attorneys, Mark Bryant and Kevin Shannon, have proven experience in class actions, personal injury, wrongful death and complex product liability cases.

We have represented thousands of clients who have sought justice on behalf of themselves or their loved ones and we are not afraid to tackle any case, no matter how complicated.

It’s important to note that a substantial portion of our injury cases come to us from former and present client referrals. This is a strong testimonial to the quality legal representation and individual attention we provide for each of our clients.

PERSONAL INJURY CASES:   
AUTO ACCIDENTS
SEMI-TRUCK ACCIDENTS
AIRPLANE CRASHES
WRONGFUL DEATH
DRUG RECALLS
DANGEROUS OR DEFECTIVE PRODUCTS
NURSING HOME NEGLIGENCE
MEDICAL MALPRACTICE
JONES ACT RIVER CASES
HAZARDOUS WORK ENVIRONMENT
TRAIN DERAILMENTS
BRAIN INJURY
ASBESTOSIS
DOG BITES

  • FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS - Read MoreMore>>

  • Bryant Law Center - Personal Injury - FAQ

    FAQ

    Frequently Asked Questions - Personal Injury
    Should I get an attorney or try to handle the claim with the insurance company by myself?

    More

    Frequently Asked Questions - Personal Injury
    Should I get an attorney or try to handle the claim with the insurance company by myself?

    More
#
Powered by Frankly