Winter Weather Safety Checklist

The American Red Cross wants you to be prepared for winter weather.

Here are nine ways to stay safe:

1. Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will also help prevent losing body heat.

2. Know the signs of hypothermia - confusion, dizziness, exhaustion, and severe shivering. Those who had the symptoms should get immediate medical attention.

3. Watch for the symptoms of frostbite including numbness, flushed gray, white, blue, or yellow skin discoloration, or waxy feeling skin.

4. Bring pets indoor if possible. If you can't, make sure they have shelter to keep warm and access to unfrozen water.

5. Run a trickle of water to help keep your pipes from freezing.

6. Do not use a stove or oven to heat a home.

7. Space heaters should sit on a level, hard surface and away from anything flammable.

8. Use a glass or metal fire screen to catch sparks and rolling logs in a fireplace.

9. Turn off space heaters and make sure a fire is completely out before going to bed.





If you have to drive, make sure to follow these safety tips:



1. Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface.

2. Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

3. Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

4. Pack blankets, flashlight, extra clothes, water, food, and extra medication.



For more on winter preparedness, click here.