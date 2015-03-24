Center for Cancer Care at Baptist Health Paducah

The nationally accredited cancer care program at Baptist Health provides a full range of diagnostic and cancer treatment services and consists of a team of medical professionals to help you in numerous areas when battling cancer. Baptist Health offers aggressive, leading-edge cancer treatment. And the healing force doesn't stop there — we're with you every step of the way.



Our extraordinary group of board-certified physicians leads the fight in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care, along with a remarkable team of oncology nurses, dietitians, clinical pharmacists, social workers and a nurse navigator. Together, they will devise a personal treatment plan for you.



With new technology, our team is now able to catch cancer earlier, in the beginning stages when it is easier to treat. Here at Baptist Health, patients have access to new and advanced diagnostic and screening capabilities — technologies like diagnostic radiology, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, PET scans, vascular studies, CT scans and MRI.



Our philosophy is simple: any time we can make treatment faster, easier, or more comfortable — we do it.he nationally accredited cancer care program at Baptist Health provides a full range of diagnostic and cancer treatment services and consists of a team of medical professionals to help you in numerous areas when battling cancer. Baptist Health offers aggressive, leading-edge cancer treatment.



And the healing force doesn't stop there — we're with you every step of the way.



Our extraordinary group of board-certified physicians leads the fight in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care, along with a remarkable team of oncology nurses, dietitians, clinical pharmacists, social workers and a nurse navigator. Together, they will devise a personal treatment plan for you.



With new technology, our team is now able to catch cancer earlier, in the beginning stages when it is easier to treat. Here at Baptist Health, patients have access to new and advanced diagnostic and screening capabilities — technologies like diagnostic radiology, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, PET scans, vascular studies, CT scans and MRI.



Our philosophy is simple: any time we can make treatment faster, easier, or more comfortable — we do it.