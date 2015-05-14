Charges dropped against Illinois man accused of sexually abusing teen

UPDATE: The Ballard County Circuit Court confirms the charges against Abukhdair were dropped on June 1st, 2017.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Mounds, Illinois man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a teenager.



The alleged sexual abuse was reported in Ballard County, Kentucky.



Kentucky State Police say they got a call from the teenager's family on Wednesday.



66-year-old Ali Abukhdair was arrested Thursday morning and charged with 1st degree sexual abuse. He was taken to the Ballard County Detention Center.



An investigation continues.