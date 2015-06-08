WPSD Local 6, C-Plant Federal Credit Union and the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois are working together to help local families Beat The Heat. The goal is to collect as many fans as possible for local community service agencies to distribute to families who might not otherwise be able to afford one.

Through Friday, July 7th, drop off a new fan at a C-Plant location in western Kentucky or at one of the four Salvation Army Thrift Stores in southern Illinois. Local community service organizations will distribute the fans to families that need help. See the list below of participating branches and their addresses.

Thanks in advance for helping WPSD Local 6, C-Plant Federal Credit Union and the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois Beat The Heat!