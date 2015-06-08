WPSD Local 6, C-Plant Federal Credit Union and the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois are working together to help local families Beat The Heat. The goal is to collect as many fans as possible for local community service agencies to distribute to families who might not otherwise be able to afford one.
Through Friday, July 7th, drop off a new fan at a C-Plant location in western Kentucky or at one of the four Salvation Army Thrift Stores in southern Illinois. Local community service organizations will distribute the fans to families that need help. See the list below of participating branches and their addresses.
Thanks in advance for helping WPSD Local 6, C-Plant Federal Credit Union and the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois Beat The Heat!
|
Beat The Heat Drop Off Locations
|
C-Plant locations Kentucky
|
Address
|
City
|
Organization
|
Phone
|
Southside Office
|
3201 Wayne Sullivan Dr.
|
Paducah
|
Paducah Cooperative Ministry
|
270-442-6795
|
Lone Oak Office
|
2500 Lone Oak Rd
|
Paducah
|
Family Service Society
|
270-443-4838
|
Village Square Office
|
4200 Village Square Dr.
|
Paducah
|
Salvation Army
|
270-443-8231
|
Mayfield Plaza Office
|
1101 Paris Rd.
|
Mayfield
|
Needline
|
270-247-6333
|
Smithland Office
|
303 Mill St.
|
Smithland
|
Family First
|
270-988-4377
|
LaCenter Office
|
339 E. Kentucky Dr.
|
LaCenter
|
West KY Allied
|
270-335-5201
|
Madisonville Office
|
182 Madison Square Dr.
|
Madisonville
|
Salvation Army
|
270-825-3620
|
Morganfield Office
|
817 US Highway 60 East
|
Morganfield
|
United Family Service
|
270-686-1600
|
Salvation Army locations Illinois
|
DuQuoin Thrift Store
|
1323 South Washington
|
DuQuoin
|
Salvation Army
|
Harrisburg Thrift Store
|
10 West Locust St.
|
Harrisburg
|
Salvation Army
|
Marion Thrift Store
|
906 Tower Square Plaza
|
Marion
|
Salvation Army
|
West Frankfort Thrift Store
|
1101 East Main St.
|
West Frankfort
|
Salvation Army
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.