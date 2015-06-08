Beat the Heat - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Beat the Heat

WPSD Local 6, C-Plant Federal Credit Union and the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois are working together to help local families Beat The Heat. The goal is to collect as many fans as possible for local community service agencies to distribute to families who might not otherwise be able to afford one.

Through Friday, July 7th, drop off a new fan at a C-Plant location in western Kentucky or at one of the four Salvation Army Thrift Stores in southern Illinois.  Local community service organizations will distribute the fans to families that need help.  See the list below of participating branches and their addresses.

Thanks in advance for helping WPSD Local 6, C-Plant Federal Credit Union and the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois Beat The Heat!

Beat The Heat Drop Off Locations

C-Plant locations Kentucky

Address

City

Organization

Phone

Southside Office

3201 Wayne Sullivan Dr.

Paducah

Paducah Cooperative Ministry

270-442-6795

Lone Oak Office

2500 Lone Oak Rd

Paducah

Family Service Society

270-443-4838

Village Square Office

4200 Village Square Dr.

Paducah

Salvation Army

270-443-8231

Mayfield Plaza Office

1101 Paris Rd.

Mayfield

Needline

270-247-6333

Smithland Office

303 Mill St.

Smithland

Family First

270-988-4377

LaCenter Office

339 E. Kentucky Dr.

LaCenter

West KY Allied

270-335-5201

Madisonville Office

182 Madison Square Dr.

Madisonville

Salvation Army

270-825-3620

Morganfield Office

817 US Highway 60 East

Morganfield

United Family Service

270-686-1600

Salvation Army locations Illinois

DuQuoin Thrift Store

1323 South Washington

DuQuoin

Salvation Army

Harrisburg Thrift Store

10 West Locust St.

Harrisburg

Salvation Army

Marion Thrift Store

906 Tower Square Plaza

Marion

Salvation Army

West Frankfort Thrift Store

1101 East Main St.

West Frankfort

Salvation Army

