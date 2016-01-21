The Lakes of Paducah is the region’s newest independently owned and operated assisted living community. Located on a 200 acre campus, featuring three beautiful lakes, The Lakes of Paducah offers 42 residential suites with four floor plans available.

Overlooking the main lake, the suites include kitchenettes, master bedrooms and baths, walk-in closets, screened porches and sun rooms. Amenities include a large dining room, a private dining room for special occasions, a community room for resident events, a club room with billiard table and bar, spa tub, salon and fitness room.

Residents receive personal assistance with activities of daily living, medication reminders for self administration, housekeeping and personal laundry services, and a full range of social activities. To learn more about The Lakes of Paducah, click here http://www.thelakesofpaducah.com or “Like” us on Facebook.