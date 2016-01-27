Baptist Health Paducah Weight Loss - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Baptist Health Paducah Weight Loss

The new you.

It’s possible.

We know losing weight isn’t easy. And that why we’re here. Our team of nutrition specialists and surgeons will help you lose weight and teach you how to keep it off. All with the encouragement you need from beginning to end. If you’re ready to make some significant changes in your life, sign up for a free seminar at BaptistHealthWeightLoss.com and get ready to meet the new you.

 

Baptist Health Paducah Weight Loss



2501 Kentucky Ave
Paducah, Ky 42003
270-575-8462


 
