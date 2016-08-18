Scarlett to get bone marrow transplant

A match for baby Scarlett. We first introduced you to the 3-month-old girl battling a rare condition known as Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, last month.

Her only hope for beating it is a bone marrow transplant.

Her parents, Ben and Kim Jernigan, say the bone marrow made its way to the hospital in Nashville Thursday.

The actual transplant is supposed to start sometime Thursday evening. Scarlett's parents tell us the donor is a 19-year-old man. That's all they know about him right now.

They hope that he and Scarlett get to meet sometime in the future.