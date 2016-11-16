Ballard County Judge-Executive and former County Treasurer charged with fraud

The Ballard County Judge-Executive and former Ballard County Treasurer were charged with fraud in federal court.



The charges were brought against them by United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr., Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Amy S. Hess.



Ballard County Judge-Executive Vickie Viniard and former Ballard County Treasurer Belinda Foster are accusing of obtaining approximately $450,000 in bank loans using a $500,000 Ballard County Certificate of Deposit as collateral for the loans, all without authorization from the Ballard County Fiscal Court.



Viniard and Belinda are accused of doing so to secretly procure operating funds for Ballard County.



According to the indictment, between April 2014 and October 2015, Viniard and Foster allegedly misrepresented to First Community Bank that Viniard had the authority to apply for two loans and pledge a Ballard County Certificate of Deposit as collateral for the loans.



On April 17, 2016, on behalf of the Ballard County Fiscal Court, Viniard applied for and was granted a $300,000 loan from First Community Bank in Wickliffe. Viniard pledged a $504,038.54 Certificate of Deposit belonging to the Ballard County Fiscal Court as collateral for the loan.



Once the loan was approved, $300,000 was deposited into the Ballard County Fiscal's Court account with First Community Bank.



Another loan of $150,000 was applied for and granted by First Community Bank in Wickliffe on June 12, 2014. The same Certificate of Deposit was used as collateral.



Once the $150,000 loan was approved, $50,000 was deposited in the Ballard County Fiscal's Court account with First Community Bank and $100,000 was wired to Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio as partial satisfaction of a Ballard County bond obligation.



Viniard also allegedly executed documents, authorizing herself, as County Judge-Executive, to borrow the money. The Ballard County Fiscal Court did not give Viniard authorization, and was unaware of the loans or that the Certificate of Deposit being used as collateral for the loans.



Viniard is also accused of directing Foster to conceal the loan proceeds. Foster allegedly did this by labeling the loans as "payroll tax" receipts instead of income from loan proceeds. Foster did not account for the $100,000 that was wired to Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio.



Foster was also authorized to write checks for medical reimbursement payments to Ballard County employees. She is accused of using this authority to obtain at least $27,000 in fraudulent medical reimbursement payments for herself.



Viniard is charged with bank fraud, wire fraud and making false statements on a loan application. Foster is charged with bank fraud and wire fraud.



Foster made an appearance in federal court on Wednesday. She was read her rights but was not detained because the court does not think she is a flight risk or harmful to others.



Viniard did not appear in court. Her attorney told Local 6's Brianna Clark that she is out of town and will be back to meet with the judge on a later date. The judge issued a summons for Viniard.