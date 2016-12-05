Snowman 6 church registration

Attention: Pastors



There have been some changes to the WPSD Snowman 6 closing system.



In order for your church to remain in the system for closings, you must provide the following information:







Church name:

Address:

Church phone number:

Contact:

Contact phone number:

Contact e-mail:



To submit your information, click here.



This process does take some time to do so if you are trying to get signed up for the weekend weather, please submit your information as soon as possible. We will try to get as many churches as we can set up.