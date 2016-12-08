Winter 2017 warming center locations

We are compiling a list of warming centers people can use this winter in the Local 6 area.
If you would like to add a warming center to the list, email us the locations, dates, times and any other important details at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
Kentucky
Benton - The Joe Creason Building in Benton Park will be open as a warming center for the cold front coming through. It will be open Thursday from 6:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m., Friday from 11:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m., and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m.
Hardin - The Hardin Community Center will be open as a warming center for the next few days. It will be open from 6:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Paducah - The Community Kitchen is open every night as long as the temperatures remain below 40 degrees. Their hours are 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 a.m.
Illinois
Carbondale - The city of Carbondale has set up a warming station in Room 301 of the Civic Center at 200 S. Illinois Ave. starting Jan. 6, continuing overnight through the weekend.
Missouri
Tennessee
