Paducah woman arrested on assault charge

A Paducah woman was arrested on an assault charge Monday night.



The Paducah Police Department says around 10:00 p.m. officers were called about a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of South 6th Street.



A detective went to a local hospital and spoke with 58-year-old Arthur Williams.



Williams said that he and 42-year-old Shirley Mitchell, whom he lives with, were arguing and she cut him on the hand with a knife. Williams also had superficial cuts to his cheek and neck.



Mitchell came to the police department and spoke with the detective.



The detective says she changed her story several times before she said she grabbed the knife during the argument and that Williams may have cut himself when he pushed her.



Mitchell was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. She was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.