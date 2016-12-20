Carbondale announces Meet the Mayor program for 2017

Carbondale, Illinois, has announced a program starting next year where people who live in the city can talk with their mayor.

In an announcement sent Tuesday, the city says the Meet the Mayor program will be held on the first Tuesday of every month in 2017. From 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on that day each month, Carbondale citizens can attend a session where they can talk with Mayor John "Mike" Henry and City Manager Gary Williams over coffee.

The dates and locations of each Carbondale Meet the Mayor session in 2017 will be:

Jan. 3 - Harbaugh’s

Feb. 7 - Common Grounds

March 7 - IHOP

April 4 - Mary Lou’s

May 2 - Sunny Street Café

June 6 - Neighborhood Co-Op|

July 11 - Panera

Aug. 1 - Longbranch Café & Bakery

Sept. 5 - Harbaugh’s

Oct. 3 - Common Grounds

Nov. 7 - IHOP

Dec, 5 - Mary Lou’s