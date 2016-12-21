Ramp to I-24 westbound at Calvert City to be closed

A ramp from US 62 to Interstate 24 will be closed for about a year starting Wednesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the US 62 entry ramp to Interstate 24 westbound at Calvert City will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. This is at exit 27.



Traffic trying to get onto I-24 westbound at Calvert City will need to take US 62 to the Purchase Parkway and get onto the interstate at exit 25.



Westbound I-24 traffic in the area will also not be able to use exit 25B which takes traffic towards US 62 and Calvert City. Exit 25A towards Fulton will stay open for westbound traffic.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ramp closure and detour will help improve traffic flow in the area and make it safer for drivers. Detouring traffic to the next exit puts traffic coming onto the interstate at the edge of the Purchase Parkway/I-24 construction zone instead of the middle of it.



The detour is expected to be in place for about a year.