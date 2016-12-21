Six things to know - 12/21/16

Here are six things to know for today.



Authorities in Mexico have not yet said what may have caused Tuesday's explosion at a fireworks market that killed at least 29 people and injured another 72. The market in Mexico State's San Pablito was bustling with shoppers when the powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through its stalls.



The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the truck attack on a crowded Christmas market in Berlin. Meanwhile, a man taken into custody near the scene has been released. Authorities say there's no evidence the man was at the wheel of the truck that killed 12 people and injured 48.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the US 62 entry ramp to Interstate 24 westbound at Calvert City will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. This is at exit 27. The ramp is expected to be closed for about a year. A detour has been set up.



North Carolina lawmakers are holding a special session today to consider repealing a law that limits protections for LGBT people. The law, passed earlier this year, for example, limits which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings.



Alcohol sales can now happen in LaCenter, Kentucky. Voters passed the measure Tuesday night by just 2 votes. It is now up to the city to decide how to start the alcohol sales.



Victims of the deadly wildfires in east Tennessee are getting help to buy food. Tomorrow, the State Department of Human Services will start accepting applications for disaster SNAP benefits. The benefits can be used for up to 90 days.