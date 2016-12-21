TN wildfire victims will be able to sign up for SNAP benefits

Officials will begin accepting applications from victims of the deadly East Tennessee wildfires who need temporary help buying food.



On Thursday, the state Department of Human Services will start accepting applications for Disaster Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits. Signups will continue Friday and from Dec. 28-30.



Applicants don't have to be SNAP recipients. Current beneficiaries may receive additional help.



An electronic benefit transfer card will provide families up to a one-month allotment depending on household size. The aid can be used for up to 90 days.



Applicants must live or work in Sevier County, have unreimbursed wildfire expenses and meet income requirements. Applicants must sign up at the Sevier County Department of Human Services or the county Health Department.



The Gatlinburg-area wildfires killed 14 people and destroyed thousands of buildings.