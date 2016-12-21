Poplar Bluff police officer says man swung at him with a scissor blade

A man was arrested Tuesday night in Poplar Bluff after an officer said he pulled a blade on him.



The Poplar Bluff Police Department says around 6:54 p.m. an officer were called to Jiffy Self Storage in the 3000 block of South Westwood Boulevard on report of a suspicious person.



The officer found Timothy Williams at the business and learned that there was an outstanding warrant for Williams.



The officer told Williams about the warrant and that he was under arrest. Williams told the officer that he did not have a warrant, shoved his hand in his pocket, and took a fighting stance.



The officer said as he reached for Williams' arm, Williams pulled his hand from his pocket and swung at him with a knife made from a scissor blade.



The officer forced Williams to the ground and tried to place him in handcuffs. Williams continued to resist after stating that he had dropped the weapon and the officer called for backup.



The officer said he tried to use a taser, but Williams grabbed his arms and pushed the taser towards him. Two other officers then arrived and help put Williams in handcuffs.



During a search, officers found that Williams was also carrying a large bowie style knife with an 8 inch blade and a utility knife.



Williams was charged with assault 2nd degree on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.