Level 1 drought lifted in Kentucky

The level one drought declared in Kentucky in November has been lifted.



The Office of the State Climatologist and the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says that following this weekend's abundant rain, all of the state is above normal precipitation for the past 30 days.



The drought contributed to the wildfires in the eastern part of the state which burned almost 50,000 acres.



The level one drought covered 117 counties which included all of the counties in the Local 6 viewing area.