Road at Crab Orchard Lake back open after closing due to crash

Road at Crab Orchard Lake back open after closing due to crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -

A portion of Route 148 is back open Wednesday after it closed earlier in the afternoon due to a crash in Williamson County, Illinois.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said the road was closed at Crab Orchard Lake due the wreck. 

There was no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

