Benton, IL man arrested after two hour manhunt

A Benton, Illinois man was arrested Tuesday night after being on the run from police for several days.



The Benton Police Department says they arrested 36-year-old Keith Dunagan around 6:30 p.m. after a two hour manhunt.



Dunagan was wanted for felony retail theft and obstructing police officer. The police department had been looking for him for several days. He is also a suspect in several other crimes.



Dunagan was seen around 4:00 p.m. in a field north of Heritage Woods on the northeast edge of Benton. He ran into the woods and the manhunt began.



Dunagan was found in an attic crawl space. He surrendered after a K-9 was deployed. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail.