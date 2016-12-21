Multi-agency investigation underway into 3 Marion fires

Responders put out a fire in this home on North Garfield Street in Marion Illinois, early on Dec. 21, 2016.

This photo shows a motocycle that crews put out after a fire at a home on Dickerson Drive in Marion il on Dec. 21, 2016.

This photo shows damage to the side of a home where responders put out a fire on East Calvert Street in Marion Illinois, early Dec. 21, 2016.

Responders put out a fire in this home on East Calvert Street in Marion, Illinois, early Dec. 21, 2016.

Marion, Illinois, police are investigating a string of fires they say were acts of arson that happened early Wednesday morning.

The police department says officers and responders with the Marion Fire Department responded to a house fire around 1:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Calvert Street. The fire was put out, but it damaged the inside of the home.

Then, at 2:46 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to a report of a motorcycle on fire in the 1100 block of East Dickinson Drive. After that, responders were called around 3:02 a.m. to another house fire in the 700 block of North Garfield Street.

Police say no one was injured in any of the fires. They say a man was taken into custody on charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and obstructing justice in the case.

In addition to the Marion police and fire departments, the Illinois State Fire Marshall's Office. If you have any information about the fires, you can call Marion police at 618-993-2124.