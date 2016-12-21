Changes to Kentucky health care more likely under Trump presidency

A new report shows more Americans have health insurance since the Affordable Care Act first took effect in 2013. In fact, the percentage of uninsured adults has dropped in each state.

Here’s a look at the percentage of uninsured people ages 0 to 64 in our Local 6 states in 2013 and 2015.

2013 2015 Kentucky 17 7 Illinois 14 11 Tennessee 16 12 Missouri 15 11

Medicaid expansion is partly responsible for Kentucky’s increase in insured people. Expansion insured more than 400,000 people who could not afford private coverage. It was paid for by federal money at first, and over time the state will pick up a portion of the cost.

Scott Brinkman, secretary of Gov. Matt Bevin’s executive cabinet, says one issue the governor's administration has with the current expansion system is with the people he says can work, but don’t. “About half of the expanded Medicaid population, able-bodied population without childcare dependents, about 215,000 Kentuckians are truly on the sidelines of life. We don’t think that’s healthy or conducive to better health outcomes.”

Some people on expanded Medicaid are what is considered the working poor. But, the way they get insurance will change if the federal government approves a waiver impacting expansion throughout the state.

It would require people who don’t work and are able to perform up to 20 hours of community service each month. People who work but need the assistance will start paying premiums of $1 to $15 a month. Brinkman is hopeful that President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will approve the measure. “We think our waiver is aligned with many of the goals of the Trump administration, as well as the Republican Congress," he says. "As far as to give the states more flexibility to administer their Medicaid programs in ways that meet the state’s population.”

This measure isn’t aimed at affecting disabled people on Medicaid. It is specifically for recently insured people through Medicaid expansion, a branch of the Affordable Care Act.

Tennessee opted not to take the federal dollars and expand its state Medicaid program. However, there are 4 percent more people with insurance there. One expert at the University of Tennessee attributes that to increased employment.