2 hurt in wreck at Crab Orchard Lake in Williamson County, Illinois

A Paducah woman was killed and a Mayfield woman was hurt in a wreck involving two SUVs in Graves County Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 East is back open at the 28.8 mile marker in Marshall County Friday evening. It was blocked for a time by a wreck.More
Both lanes of Interstate 24 East are blocked in McCracken County, just past the bridge connecting to Metropolis, Illinois, due to a wreck involving a car and a truck.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a five-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 p.m.More
A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
