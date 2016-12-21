2 hurt in wreck at Crab Orchard Lake in Williamson County, Illinois

Troopers with the Illinois State Police say two drivers were taken to local hospitals after a wreck that blocked Illinois Route 148 in Williamson County for more than an hour Wednesday.

Troopers say 28-year-old Ryan Davis of Wood River was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi SUV northbound on Route 148 across the Crab Orchard Lake Bridge around 12:14 p.m. Wednesday when he fell asleep at the wheel. Troopers say the SUV veered into the southbound lane and hit a 2009 Honda Accord head on. The car was driven by 64-year-old Janice Ellet of Carterville.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, troopers say. Davis was taken to Heartland Regional Hospital in Marion. Ellet was taken to Herrin Hospital.

Route 148 was closed for about an hour and 15 minutes after the wreck.

ISP says it was assisted at the scene by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, IDNR Conservation Police and Lake of Egypt Fire and Rescue.