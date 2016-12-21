County leader: Tax levy needed to keep Massac County operational

Sam Stratemeyer says he's fed up with the Massac County, Illinois, government.

Every year, county commissioners vote on a tax levy, and every year Stratemeyer is against it.

"What they're proposing is raising taxes again. And when you raise taxes, it hurts the economic climate of the community," says Stratemeyer.

The current tax levy expires at the end of the year, and Stratemeyer says he wants to keep it that way.

"When you let it expire, we all get a tax break here in Massac County," says Stratemeyer.

A tax levy is not required, but County Commission Chair Jerel Childers says they need it to keep the county afloat financially.

"We won't have enough money at all to keep going," says Childers. "It's a must."

Childers says if the tax levy didn't pass, there wouldn't be a county government.

"It's important, real important, and it's got to be done," says Childers.

Childers says the proposed tax levy for fiscal year 2017 is 1 percent higher than the currant ordnance. He says $44,700 would be used to repair portions of the courthouse, but it won't be enough to fix everything. He says that will cost millions.

"There's no way we can come up with enough money. I mean, we've been years and years just getting by," Childers.

"You're going to tax us," says Stratemeyer. "Are you going to spend it on the courthouse? Are they really going to fix the courthouse?"

Childers says you can't fix the courthouse if there's no one to run it, which is why he says he's voting 'in favor of the annual tax levy ordinance.

Massac County commissioners will vote on the tax levy at their meeting on Tuesday. If it passes, it'll go into effect on Jan. 1.