3 arrested on meth charges in McCracken County

Three people were arrested on methamphetamine charges Wednesday in McCracken County, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies say the arrests were the result of a search warrant at a home on South 4th Street in Paducah stemming from an investigation that began when detectives received a tip that a man was selling meth from that home.

Investigators say they found meth, drug paraphernalia and a rifle in the home. They say the man who lives at that home, 56-year-old Jeffery Lyon, is a convicted felon, and so he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also charged with trafficking meth on the second or subsequent offense, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

There were two women at the house when the search warrant was conducted. Deputies say one woman, 28-year-old Meteja Ponthier of Muddy, Illinois, had a syringe hidden on her person, and the other, 46-year-old Paula Sudduth-Beard of Murray, had meth in her purse.

The two women were each charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.