Watkins pre-files bill to lift Kentucky nuclear moratorium

By Staff report
State Rep. Gerald Watkins, right, talks with state Rep. James Kay of Versailles during a recent committee meeting in Frankfort.

Nuclear-generating power stations could be allowed to operate again in Kentucky. State rep. Gerald Watkins pre-filed legislation Wednesday to lift a nuclear moratorium that has been in place since the 1980s.

In a news release Wednesday, Watkins said in part: "Although no permanent site is planned anytime soon, the reality is that this ban no longer makes sense, because we have come a long way in making sure the waste is handled in a responsible way. Western Kentucky is especially well-suited for such a facility, given the know-how our local workforce has gained through the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant."

State lawmakers are expected to consider the measure when they meet again in Frankfort next month. 

