12/21 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Wednesday, December 21st.
Boys:
Calloway County 67, Meade County 53
Graves County 57, Henry County (TN) 39
Marshall County 61, Obion County (TN) 56
Murray 49, Grayson 44
Vienna (IL) 57, Carlisle County 50
Crittenden County 65, Fulton City 58 (overtime)
Girls:
Marshall County 51, Shelbyville Central (TN) 43 (Lady Marshall Holiday Classic Championship)
Russellville 58, Paducah Tilghman 51
Christian County 42, McCracken County 30
Ballard Memorial 48, Fulton City 22
Calloway County 54, Lyon County 45 (Murray Bank Hardwood Classic)
Murray 57, Scott 52
