12/21 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Wednesday, December 21st.

Boys:

Calloway County 67, Meade County 53

Graves County 57, Henry County (TN) 39

Marshall County 61, Obion County (TN) 56

Murray 49, Grayson 44

Vienna (IL) 57, Carlisle County 50

Crittenden County 65, Fulton City 58 (overtime)

Girls:

Marshall County 51, Shelbyville Central (TN) 43 (Lady Marshall Holiday Classic Championship)

Russellville 58, Paducah Tilghman 51

Christian County 42, McCracken County 30

Ballard Memorial 48, Fulton City 22

Calloway County 54, Lyon County 45 (Murray Bank Hardwood Classic)

Murray 57, Scott 52

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.