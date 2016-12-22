12/21 Biokinetics/WPSD Local 6 Athletes of the Week

This week's Biokinetics/WPSD Local 6 Male Athlete of the Week is Murray’s Preston English. The senior poured in 46 points in a win over West Creek (TN) and 34 in a victory over Evangelical Christian (TN).

Our Female Athlete of the Week is Miyah Davis from Marshall County. She scored 20 points against Massac County, 15 against Casey County, and 29 against Dyer County (TN). Each effort resulted in a win.

If you'd like to nominate an athlete of the week, send an email to Biokinetics at marvin@biokinpt.com.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.