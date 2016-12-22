Three teens charged after getting into rollover crash

A car knocked a horse-drawn buggy off the road in Graves County on Monday.More
A Paducah woman was killed and a Mayfield woman was hurt in a wreck involving two SUVs in Graves County Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 East is back open at the 28.8 mile marker in Marshall County Friday evening. It was blocked for a time by a wreck.More
Both lanes of Interstate 24 East are blocked in McCracken County, just past the bridge connecting to Metropolis, Illinois, due to a wreck involving a car and a truck.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a five-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 p.m.More
State police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, Monday afternoon.More
An investigation is underway into arson at a vacant Benton, Kentucky home.More
A jury will not hear on Monday the case against a southern Illinois woman accused of promoting the prostitution of a teen girl online.More
Will former Mississippi County, Missouri Sheriff Cory Hutcheson be allowed to stay out of jail on bond? That was the question in court on Thursday.More
A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
