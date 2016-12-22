Three teens charged after getting into rollover crash

Three teens were charged Wednesday after getting into a crash.



Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to a rollover crash in the area of Baltimore Church Road and State Route 339 South.



When officers arrived, all three people were out of the car.



As an investigation started, deputies learned that one of the teens had walked to a tree line and back.



A K9 was brought in and a deputy talked with a 15-year-old about why she went over to the tree line. She admitted to putting a small bag of marijuana in the woods. The K9 found the bag.



Deputies then found more marijuana in a backpack that was being carried by 19-year-old Caleb Armistead.



Armistead and the driver, 18-year-old Nicholas Hayden, were arrested. The 15-year-old was cited and released to her mother.



Hayden was charged with:

- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense

- 2 counts of wanton endangerment

- Possession of marijuana

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- Endangering the welfare of a minor

- Operating a motor vehicle without a operator's license



Armistead was charged with:

- Possession of marijuana

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- Endangering the welfare of a minor

- Tampering with physical evidence



The 15-year-old was charged with

- Tampering with physical evidence

- Possession of marijuana