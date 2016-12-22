Mayfield man charged with driving under the influence with kids in the car

A Mayfield man was arrested Wednesday morning after deputies say he was found driving under the influence with kids in his car.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says around 10:00 a.m., deputies pulled over 32-year-old Kenneth Ballew for not wearing a seat belt.



Ballew gave deputies permission to search his car and inside they found containers with suspected cocaine.



Deputies say Ballew was under the influence of drugs. His two children, a 2-month-old and a 2-year-old, were also inside his car.



Ballew was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail. He was charged with failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended operator's license, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), DUI, and two counts of wanton endangerment.



Family took custody of the children which were unharmed.