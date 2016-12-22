Fleming Furniture owner enters guilty plea

The owner of Fleming Furniture entered a guilty plea in court on Thursday.



Danny Kelley admitted to not ordering customers' furniture after they paid for it.



Kelley faced 12 theft charges for taking the money without delivering the product.



With Thursday's plea, one of those charges was dropped to a Class D felony.



His trial would have begun in August of 2017.



All of the customers listed in the criminal case have been paid back, but Kelley is now almost $2 million in debt.



We wish to be transparent in our reporting. Kelley's company, Kelley-Wiggins Furniture, owes a significant amount of money to our parent company, Paxton Media Group. We have turned these unpaid advertising bills over to a collector.