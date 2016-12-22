Princeton police looking for man who stole from pharmacy

The Princeton Police Department is looking for a man who robbed the CVS Pharmacy on West Main Street.



Around 11:53 a.m. Wednesday a man wearing a mask, dark hoodie, and blue jeans entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics and money.



He indicated he had a gun but no gun was seen.



The suspect then left the store with an undetermined amount of prescription drugs.



He was seen getting into a black car.



Anyone with information is asked to call (270)365-4657 or (270) 365-2041.