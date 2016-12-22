Three arrested after they were found in a home that was part of a meth lab bust

Three people were arrested on burglary charges after they were found in a home that was part of a meth lab bust last week.



On Thursday around 11:51 am. Graves County deputies went to a home at 258 KY 1241, just north of Mayfield.



Deputies saw that the front door was open and knew the owner of the home was in the Graves County jail. The owner and two other people were arrested last week after a meth lab was found in the home.



Deputies found 40-year-old Paul Hamilton of Wingo and 26-year-old Ryan Sowers of Mayfield in a bedroom.



Eighteen-year-old Mollie Trent of Pilot Oak was also found hiding in the kitchen closet under a large amount of trash.



All three were charged with 2nd degree burglary and taken to the Graves County Jail.