Wickliffe man charged with robbery after leading police on foot chase

A Wickliffe man was arrested after leading police on a foot chase in Mayfield.



On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police got a call of a shoplifter at the Walmart on Paris Road in Mayfield.



Before a trooper arrived, an off-duty Mayfield police officer tried to detain the shoplifter.



He told the shoplifter, 23-year-old Blake Reamer of Wickliffe, that he was an officer, but Reamer ran away.



The officer followed and chased Reamer into the Advanced Auto Parts store across the street.



The officer tried again to detain Reamer, but was assaulted by him. Reamer then got out of the store and ran away again.



At that time a state trooper arrived and join into the foot chase. They were able to arrest Reamer behind Snappy Tomato Pizzeria.



Ramer was charged with 2nd degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking under $500, 3rd degree assault on a police officer, fleeing or evading police on foot, and tampering with physical evidence. More charges are pending.



He was taken to the Graves County Jail.