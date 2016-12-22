Palmer's double-double leads Chicago State past SE Missouri

Trayvon Palmer had a double-double, Deionte Simmons and Fred Sims Jr. scored 17 points apiece and Chicago State snapped a five-game skid with a 74-65 win over Southeast Missouri State on Thursday at the Las Vegas Classic.



Palmer had 18 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, and had 15 rebounds for the third time this season. Sims hit three 3-pointers and Simmons made 7 of 9 from the field before fouling out with a career high for points.



William Tchiengang's offensive rebound and layup gave SEMO a 58-57 lead with 9:52 to play, but Simmons made two layups to spark an 11-2 run that gave Chicago State the lead for good when Delundre Dixon's 3-pointer with 4:45 left made it 68-60. The Redhawks made just one field goal from there and the Cougars (4-9) held on.



Antonius Cleveland had 26 points for SEMO (4-9), which has lost six in a row.

