Ways to stay safe before you head out for Christmas

Picture taken of I-24 on December 22, the beginning of holiday travel schedule

AAA estimated more than 103,000,000 people will be traveling this Christmas.

Before you head out, McCracken County’s Chief Deputy Mike Turnbow, has a few ways you can make your trip even more safe.

Slow Down (arriving a couple of minutes late is OK) Be patient (if you get cut off, just move on) Avoid Distractions (like turning around to see what’s going on in back seats) Move over for first responders (if you don’t, law enforcement are in danger AND you could face fines) Make sure you can see outside of your car or truck (presents often times present blind spots) Be prepared to slow down or completely stop (as you get closer to major cities: Paducah, Nashville, St. Louis, etc.)

Not everyone is traveling to see families this Christmas, though. Terry Reeves, with Heartland Vacations, tells us many tropical destinations pick up this time of year. This is especially true, Reeves says, for people who have lost a loved one. Other popular trips include a ski lodge in states like Colorado and Utah. Reeves adds that Gatlinburg, Tennessee is still open for business and a popular option.