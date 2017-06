12/22 Prep Basketball Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, December 22nd.

BOYS

WK&T Sports Classic

Murray 61, Ballard Memorial 41 - FINAL

Grayson County 64, Carlisle County 54 - FINAL

Ripley, TN 66, Marshall County 61 - FINAL

Graves County 54, Union City 40 - FINAL

Paducah Tilghman Christmas Tournament

Mayfield 71, University Heights 68 - FINAL

Doss 73, Mayfield 69 - FINAL

Hopkinsville 84, Lexington, AL 35 - FINAL

Paducah Tilghman 77, Lexington, AL 48 - FINAL

Doss 88, University Heights 79 - FINAL

Hopkinsville 65, Paducah Tilghman 58 - FINAL

Eldorado 62, Hamilton County 50 - FINAL

