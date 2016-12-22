Three tricks to reduce Christmas stress

The holidays can be stressful. It's also the time of year when local law enforcement sees an increase in child abuse and domestic violence.

Arguments can happen, even in the most loving families, and how you handle yourself can make for a Merry Christmas or a night in jail.

The kids are screaming, you're trying to cook dinner and your family is in town; a few things that can take you from friendly to frazzled during Christmas.

Chief Deputy Mike Turnbow with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says this time of year, they get a number of calls about family arguments.

"I think part of it is stress this time of year," says Turnbow. "A large part of it is, like we're having an extended weekend, for a lot of people it will be four days off that usually means alcohol gets involved at some point. Alcohol and stress together leads to fights, arguments and sometimes they turn physical."

Adria Johnson with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says frustrations can escalate in times of high stress. If you're feeling tensions rise, she suggest three simple tricks to help keep you calm.

First, count to 10.

"It works wonders to just take a timeout and say, before I react to this situation, let me just get a breather and then respond in an appropriate manor," says Johnson.

Second, feel like screaming? Johnson says leave the room and give yourself some space. She says this helps you regroup and sets a good example for your children.

If you still can't calm down, the third trick is to talk it out. Pick up your phone and call a friend, Johnson says sharing what you're going through can help relieve some of that stress.

Turnbow says sleep can also affect your attitude. If you're traveling a lot this weekend, he suggests fitting in a few cat naps.