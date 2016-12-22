Danny Kelley enters guilty plea and works to pay four remaining customers

Fleming furniture owner Danny Kelley is taking responsibility.

"Danny hates that he got in this position, you know. Danny has lost everything," said Kelley's attorney Emily Roark.

On Thursday Kelley entered a guilty plea to the 12 felony theft charges against him. We've followed this story since customers first reported they paid for furniture, but never got it.

Fleming Furniture is now closed, but the commonwealth says Kelley still owes some customers.

"Do you understand that you have these rights and give up all these rights by entering a guilty plea," McCracken County Circuit Court Tim Kaltenbach read Kelley his rights on Thursday.

"Yes, your honor," Kelley answered.

With that change in plea, Danny Kelley admits to taking money from his Fleming Furniture customers, and using it to put toward his other debts. As Kaltenbach accepted the plea agreement, Roark was by Kelley's side.

"I think Danny just came to a point that he made a decision that it was time to go ahead and accept responsibility and get this matter behind him," Roark said after the hearing.

Under the agreement, Kelley has promised to pay more than $5,000 he still owes between four customers.

"With all the names that came in and all the complaints, we've settled those and now we're down to just four," Roark said.

Prosecutor Raymond McGee wouldn't speak on camera before Kelley's sentenced. McGee did say the commonwealth was investigating a handful of recent customer complaints that could have been criminal. He says Kelley has either paid those customers, or they're one of the four he's agreed to pay.

McGee says with that agreement, the commonwealth's case is rested.

"He never wanted anyone to be injured or hurt and that's why he's taken anything that he has left to pay everyone back," Roark said.

Under the plea agreement, the stiffest charge against Kelley was dropped to a class D felony. Now all the felonies against him are class D, the lowest possible felony in the state.

Kelley will be sentenced on April 3. Prosecutors recommended a 14 month sentence.

There are a number of civil cases we've reported on. The goal of this criminal case was to get customers paid. Whether businesses listed in the civil cases get paid or not is a separate matter.

We wish to be transparent in our reporting, Kelley's company Kelley-Wiggins Furniture owes a significant amount of money to our parent company Paxton Media Group. We have turned these unpaid advertising bills over to a collector