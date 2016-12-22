Australia terror plot stopped

Police in Australia say that they stopped a terrorist plot to set off bombs on Christmas Day.

Officers in Melbourne arrested five people Thursday in connection to the plot that they say was inspired by ISIS.

Australia's prime minister, Malcolm Turbell, says that people should not be scared: "I can assure all Australians that our police services right across the country, our intelligence agencies right across the country, and around the world, are at the highest state of alert, learning from every incident, whether it occurs here or abroad, putting in place the measures to keep Australians safe."

Police initially arrested seven people, but they released two of them without any charges.