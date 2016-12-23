Did the Star of Bethlehem Exist?

PADUCAH, KY - The birth of Christ is a story many have heard. It tells of a brilliant star, which navigates three wise men to a little boy named Jesus.

“You’re talking about a star that is leading men from one country to another, and it actually leads them at very least to Bethlehem, if not to the very place where Mary, Joseph, and the Baby are,” says Brandt Lyon, pastor at Twelve Oaks Baptist Church.

So, what really happened in the sky above Bethlehem on that first Christmas?

“The problem it becomes, when we try to match it up to the date of Jesus’ birth, because Jesus’ birth, according to historians, they’re still in disagreement, it could be anywhere in a seven year period, which makes it hard to pin down to an astronomical event,” says Robert Milner, director over the Golden Pond Planetarium.

But many continue to speculate, some say it was a meteor. “A meteor is not a good solution, because they are very short lived, they don’t last very long,” said Milner.

What about a comet?

“Back then, comets were actually regarded as an evil omen, probably never be used to signify the birth of a messiah,” says Milner.

Could it have been a grand conjunction?

“Venus and Jupiter and regulus, the star regulus, at that time, were in conjunction. That would have been very unusual and very bright,” said Milner.

Whatever happened, most will agree, it was unordinary.

“Yea, there seems to be something very miraculous,” says Lyon.

“Absolutely something happened that the wise men saw that they attached a lot of significance, and a lot of meaning to,” says Milner.

And it’s still being talked about more than two thousand years later.