Putin says he'd visit US if invited

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he would be willing to visit the United States if President-elect Donald Trump sent him an invitation.



Putin told Russian news agencies after his three and a half hour press conference Friday that "if Trump invites (me) to visit the U.S., I will definitely come."



Earlier in the marathon news conference, Putin said his meeting with Trump could happen after the U.S. president-elect has built his administration.



The Russian leader says he agrees with Trump's assessment of the poor U.S.-Russian relations, adding that they "can't be worse."