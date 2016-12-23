Troopers looking for Polaris Ranger stolen from local farmers co-op

Kentucky State Police are asking for help as they investigate a theft.



Troopers say a red 2016 Polaris Ranger 900 valued at over $16,000 was stolen from the Henry Farmers Co-op in Murray between 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and 7:00 a.m. Thursday.



Employees found that the ranger was stolen when they got to work on Thursday.



The ranger has very distinct markings, including the Henry Farmers Co-op logo on the fenders and back glass.



It may have been taken to Tennessee or Missouri.



Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and 7:00 a.m. Thursday is asked to call police.



A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jody Cash at KSP Post 1, (270) 856-3721.