Backlash kicked up as the Rockettes picked for inauguration

Lottery players in Illinois won't be able to buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets after this week because of the state's budget impasse.More
A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller manufacturer for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general.More
The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved the city's budget for Fiscal Year 2018 during its meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall. The first phase of renovations to City Hall is among the projects...More
The Missouri NAACP and other people against Missouri Senate Bill 43 rallied at the Missouri State Capitol to ask Governor Eric Greitens to veto the bill.More
Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer reignited an old political rivalry this week by publicly releasing his personal income tax returns and questioning why Gov. Matt Bevin has not done the same.More
